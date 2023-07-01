Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Film Gets NOC From Defence Ministry

The much-anticipated film, 'Gadar 2', bringing back the iconic pair of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is all set to hit the silver screens on August 11. The team of the film has dived headfirst into the promotions, and now, in a piece of good news for the makers, the film has been approved by the Indian Army and the Defence Ministry of India.

'Gadar 2' will reportedly pick off from where it left in the original film, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which released in the year 2001.

Over the years, it went on to become a cult classic, and even today, it is hailed as one of the most iconic films when it comes to exploring the themes of patriotism.

Gadar 2 gets green signal from Defence Ministry

As per the official rule for any film based on the India Army, it needs to be screened in front of the Ministry of Defence Preview Committee and a no objection certificate (NOC) needs to be obtained from the panel before the film can finally hit the theatres.

In compliance to the rule, the makers recently held a screening for the Defence Ministry committee and they were met with a positive response.

The committee did not only give an NOC to the film, but also hailed the actors and the makers for the story and the Army's portrayal in the film.

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is all set to reprise his role of the much-loved Tara Singh in 'Gadar 2', and Ameesha will be seen playing his Pakistani wife, Sakeena.

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which released in 2001, explored the aftermath of the India-Pakistan partition and the effect that it had on the people of both the countries.

The epic tale of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second installment of the film.