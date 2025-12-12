 Mohabbatein Actress Priti Jhangiani Confesses To Saying 'NO' To Well-Known Filmmakers- EXCLUSIVE
Priti Jhangiani revealed that early in her career, she unknowingly said 'No' to several filmmakers who are now well-known names. The Mohabbatein actress, who started modelling at 16 and did her first music video at 17, said she never initially thought of acting or modeling.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Priti Jhangiani | FPJ

Priti Jhangiani started her career when she was just 16 years old. But when she began, the actress unknowingly said 'NO' to many directors who are now well-known names.

"16 was when I started modelling and 17 was when I did my first music video," said Priti in an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal. When asked whether she was always fascinated with the industry, Priti said, "Absolutely not. My family is not connected to films at all. It was not even a far-away thought that I would start modeling, let alone acting in film (sic)."

The actress then revealed that she rejected the first few films that she was offered. "There had been filmmakers who had come home, they are known names today, who we just said 'No, no, we don't want to do films.'" She claimed that there were no thoughts of acting or modeling while she was growing up.

Priti then remembered that Radhika and Vinay Sapru were the ones who first discovered her. The actress revealed that she shot an ad for Colgate that later circulated and was later seen by Radhika and Vinay. After being offered a music video, she asked permission from her parents. Her parents, who were reportedly always open to new things, agreed. "My parents have always been very open-minded," said Priti.

The Mohabbatein actress agreed that she was always a protective child, but her parents never stopped her from trying new things.

Indian actress and model Priti Jhangiani became well-known after making her Bollywood debut in the popular film Mohabbatein (2000), directed by Yash Raj Films, in which she portrayed the elegant and enduring character of Kiran. She gained widespread recognition through music videos such as Yeh Hai Prem and Chhui Mui Si Tum before going into movies. Priti later starred in films in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Punjabi, such as Sajna Ve Sajna, Mazhavillu, Narasimha Naidu, and Awara Paagal Deewana. Alongside her husband, actor Parvin Dabas, she went into production and entrepreneurship after becoming well-known for her graceful on-screen persona and soft-spoken charm.

