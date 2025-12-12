 ABCD Actress Lauren Gottlieb Buys House In Mumbai; Performs Hindu Rituals For Griha Pravesh - View Pics
ABCD Actress Lauren Gottlieb Buys House In Mumbai; Performs Hindu Rituals For Griha Pravesh - View Pics

American actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb has bought a house in Mumbai, and on Friday, she took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. She posted pictures from the Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremony), and wrote, "Grateful to call Mumbai home once again. This time, not just as a Gottlieb, but as a Jones (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Lauren Gottlieb Buys House In Mumbai | Instagram

American actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb grabbed everyone's attention after she played the lead role in the Bollywood film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. Later, she starred in many movies. However, a few years ago, she shifted to the US, but the actress is now back in Mumbai, and she has also bought a house.

Lauren, on Friday, took to Instagram, to share pictures of the housewarming ceremony, and she perfomed Hindu rituals for Griha Pravesh. The actress captioned the pictures as, "Grateful to call Mumbai home once again 🏠 This time, not just as a Gottlieb, but as a Jones (sic)."

Lauren Gottlieb | Instagram

Lauren Gottlieb | Instagram

Lauren Gottlieb | Instagram

She further wrote, "This is the beginning of something deeply special. Welcome home!!! All your blessings are welcome 🙏♥️🧿 More to come!"

Lauren Gottlieb | Instagram

Lauren Gottlieb | Instagram

Lauren Gottlieb | Instagram

In June this year, Lauren got married to London-based creative director Tobias Jones. While announcing her marriage, Lauren had posted on Instagram, "11th June 2025 ♥️💍 The day we said “I Do” to Forever Together, under the light of a Strawberry Full Moon. It’s said to be one of the luckiest days to get married and it truly felt that way. We didn’t plan it as such, but somehow the timing was just perfect. This video is a glimpse into the most meaningful day of our lives! Surrounded by our closest family and friends, becoming each other’s always, with full hearts and forever in our eyes. The most beautiful beginning to our next chapter (sic)."

Lauren Gottlieb On Her Comeback In Bollywood

Earlier this year, while talking to The Free Press Journal about her comeback in Bollywood, the actress had said, "When I returned to India recently for my first dance teaching tour, it was such a powerful moment of reconnection — I got to catch up with old colleagues and collaborators, and we’re now in discussions about some exciting projects. So, would I say there’s a comeback happening? Absolutely! I believe it’s already underway."

