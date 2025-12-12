Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 X (Twitter) Review: Kapil Sharma Starrer Fails To Impress, Netizens Call It 'Outdated'

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 X (Twitter) Review |

In 2015, comedian Kapil Sharma made his acting debut with the film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which became a super hit at the box office. He later starred in a few films, which failed to make a mark. But now, after 10 years of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, a sequel to the movie titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, has hit the big screens today (December 12, 2025). Many people have already watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Has Been A Disappointment. It Was An Unnecessary Sequel That Had No Need To Exist. Leaving Aside A Few Of #KapilSharma’s Jokes,You Will Hardly Find Any Entertaining Scenes In The Entire Film (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Absolutely Terrible! Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 The story feels forced, the jokes are painfully recycled, and the dialogues are so cringe that even the actors look embarrassed saying them. The performances? — No one could save this disaster (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2Review ~ OUTDATED! Ratings – ⭐️½ (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

A few netizens liked the film, but even they have just given 3 stars to the movie. Check out the tweets below...

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "For all those wanting to see a clean and decent film that’s devoid of abusive language and also promises squeaky clean fun, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 should be your go-to film this weekend."

Let's wait and watch how much Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will collect at the box office.