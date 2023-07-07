‘There Is No Fight With Ameesha Patel’: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma On Mismanagement Allegations

L To R - Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel | Photo by ANI

The anticipation around Gadar 2 is at its peak since the teaser of the film has come out. Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 cult blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The film is all set to bring back the iconic duo and eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina. Director-producer Anil Sharma shares his thoughts on his bond with the leading lady of Gadar 2, their collaboration on the original film was highly successful, and now they are set to recreate the magic with Gadar 2, bringing back the iconic characters and their eternal love story.

Speaking about his equation with leading lady Ameesha Patel, director Anil Sharma said, “We have had a bond for over 22 years now and will continue to exist. There is no questionability on professionalism by Ameesha. All is well, and it’s just chatter. I am excited for the film and at the moment, my entire focus is to get the film ready. There is no fight with Ameesha, and it’s all love and affection between us.”

He added, “ There is insane interest for our film. I have always maintained, Gadar is not just a film but an emotion for the entire country. We have worked very hard to create a unique experience and we don’t want to break any heart. We have worked with so much positivity and want to release the film in the right way on August 11. We don’t want to be impacted by any negativity.”

Anil’s statement comes days after Ameesha took to Twitter and accused Anil’s production house of not paying bills for food, accommodation, and transport. She claimed there was a lot of mismanagement on the sets of Gadar 2 in Chandigarh and also stated that the make-up artists and costume designers did not get "their rightful remuneration and dues" from the production house.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.