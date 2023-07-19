Ameesha Patel Spends ‘Entire Day’ With Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma After Accusing His Team Of 'Mismanagement'

A recent public spat between actress Ameesha Patel and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma had fans and media buzzing. But it seems that the stormy seas have calmed, as the two have now made amends and buried their differences.

Days after their heated exchange on social media, Ameesha Patel and Anil Sharma surprised everyone with an unexpected twist. The two Bollywood personalities apparently sorted out their differences and reconciled.

AMEESHA SPENDS THE DAY WITH ANIL SHARMA

In a surprising move, Ameesha took to her Twitter account to share a picture of herself with Anil Sharma, taken during their time together at his office. The tweet carried a heartwarming message, showcasing the duo's renewed bond. She wrote, "Spent the entire day today with @Anilsharma_dir at his office... a director who I have known and respected for 24 years and counting now!! Enjoyed seeing KHAIRAYAT SONG with him and the entire team."

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

The feud between Ameesha Patel and Anil Sharma had been making headlines for quite some time.

It all started when the actress took to social media to voice her grievances about the non-payment of dues to technicians who had worked on the much-anticipated movie, Gadar 2. Ameesha's accusations targeted Anil Sharma Productions, the production house owned by the director.

In response to Ameesha's tweets, Anil Sharma came forward and denied all her claims in an interview, expressing confusion over the situation. He defended his production house, saying that the allegations were false and baseless. However, he didn't forget to acknowledge the attention Ameesha brought to his company, attributing her to its newfound fame.

The tension between the two seemed to escalate, leaving fans and industry insiders speculating about the fate of their relationship. But just when things were starting to look bleak, a glimmer of hope emerged.

ABOUT GADAR 2

Starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, Gadar 2 has been generating immense excitement among fans. The movie is all set to hit theatres on August 11, and it will be competing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

