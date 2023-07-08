Uorfi Javed SLAMS Ameesha Patel For Her ‘OTT Full Of Gay-Lesbianism’ Remark: ‘It Really Irks Me'

Uorfi Javed, known for her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, has responded strongly to Ameesha Patel's recent comment about the content available on OTT platforms.

Patel had stirred controversy by labelling OTT platforms as filled with "gay-lesbianism." Uorfi Javed, evidently irked by the remark, took to her Instagram stories to express her displeasure and confront Patel's uninformed statement.

Addressing the issue head-on, Uorfi Javed questioned Patel's understanding of the terms "gayism" and "lesbianism" and sarcastically suggested that Patel's previous movie, "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai," may have catered exclusively to straight individuals.

She expressed her frustration with public figures making uninformed statements on sensitive topics and remarked, "Not getting work for 25 years has made her into a very bitter person." It is clear that Uorfi believes Patel's statement lacked both knowledge and sensitivity.

AMEESHA'S CONTROVERSIAL REMARK

Patel's comment had come earlier in the day during an interview with an entertainment news portal, where she claimed that audiences were craving "clean" entertainment that is missing from digital streaming platforms.

She asserted that OTT content was dominated by themes of homosexuality and urged parents to protect their children from such content.

Patel emphasized the absence of family-friendly cinema and the need to shield children's eyes from explicit scenes prevalent on OTT platforms.

AMEESHA PATEL WILL SOON APPEAR IN GADAR 2

In the midst of this controversy, Ameesha Patel is preparing for the highly anticipated release of "Gadar 2," where she will reunite with Sunny Deol, reprising their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakina.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film's teaser was unveiled on Zee Studios' YouTube channel in June, evoking a sense of nostalgia among fans. Additionally, the upcoming sequel features a recreated version of the film's memorable song, "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava."

"Gadar 2" is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11, creating further anticipation among cinema enthusiasts.