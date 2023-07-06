Uorfi Javed Gives ₹500 Note To Poor Kid But He Asks For Food; Actress' Reaction Goes Viral - WATCH

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed is known for her chatty nature with the paparazzi and her fans in general. She is also known to have a big heart and is often seen helping the poor and needy with money and other kinds of charity. However, her recent encounter with a poor kid on the streets of Mumbai left her amused.

Uorfi was seen all dressed up for an event on Wednesday and as she was leaving the venue, the paps and locals surrounded her to catch one glimpse of the actress.

Among them was a poor child who was seen chasing the actress, asking her to give something.

Uorfi's surprising encounter with a kid

A video of the entire incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Uorfi can be seen quickly handing over a Rs 500 note to the needy kid.

However, it did not satisfy him and instead, he went on to ask for food as well, and that took Uorfi by surprise.

An amused Uorfi was seen telling him, "500 rupaye mein beta 5 din khaana kha loge tum', leaving the paps and her team members in splits.

Several netizens lauded the actress for her kindness and appreciated her for helping the kid in need.

Uorfi Javed's controversies

Uorfi is known for making heads turn every time she steps out in the public, courtesy, her bold and bizarre fashion choices. The actress often finds herself on the receiving end of criticism for her out-of-the-box outfits.

Not just criticism, but the actress is also facing several police complaints over people accusing her of "corrupting the minds of youth".

Uorfi is known for her work in shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, she managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement.

She was also seen in the latest season of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's Splitsvilla and in Rithvik Dhanjani's online dating show.