Urfi Javed's Rare Appearance In Traditional Outfit Leaves Netizens Pleasantly Surprised, Fan Writes, 'Looking Beautiful'

One to always leave the internet and her fraternity shell-shocked with her sartorial choices, actress/influencer Urfi Javed decided to spring a surprise for everyone concerned, when she stepped out and about Mumbai in traditional attire. She was spotted outside a studio in a lavender salwar suit, courtesy House of Masaba.

As she posed for the cameras, the paparazzo began complimenting her. One can be heard saying, "Aapko dekh kar bhookamp aa jata hai. Sab kuch gir jata hai, hum bhi gir jate hain.", which roughly translates to, "A mere glimpse of you can cause earthquakes. Everything falls down and so do we.". To which Javed sportingly replies, "Tum log gira dete ho sab", which translates to, "You guys make everything fall."

Watch this hilarious interaction below:

Soon after pictures and videos of her rare appearance flooded social media, fans could not raving about how beautiful did she look. While some were generous with their praises, others hoped for more such appearances in future. Some even hoped that the actress was completely covered up, from head to toe.

One user wrote: "Aaj lag rahi hai ki ek ladki hai varna to pata ni koun koun se Kidde joker bani rehti hai"

Another commented: "Aap achche kapro m achi lagti ho urfi ji,,,gandha dress mat paro,,,,aap sweet ho"

Another user complimented her: "Urfi is a beautiful soul"

While the comment section entailed regards and compliments for the actress, the trolls also followed.

One user said: "I wish all brands start donating her one dress each to cover her body , may b that way she cease to stoop to the lowest level one can ever think of"

Another added: "Urfi madam comments padh liya karo..aur logo ke reaction dekha Karo jab acche aur dang ke kapde pahnti ho log kitni tarif kar Kai tumhari"

Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement.

She was also seen in the latest season of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's Splitsvilla and in Rithvik Dhanjani's online dating show.

Despite her questionable fashion choices, the actress continues to enjoy a loyal fan following owing to her unapologetic and kind nature.