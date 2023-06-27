Urfi Javed Almost Falls In High Heels On Stairs, Video Of Her Oops Moment Goes Viral (WATCH)

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed makes heads turn every time she steps out in public. Urfi, who is known for her bizarre outfits and unusual fashion choices, was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

She wore a pink body-hugging mini dress tied her hair in a bun. She completed her look with high heels.

Soon after she got out of her car, Urfi smiled and posed for the paps. She also interacted with them. "Patli ho gayi na main pehle se?" she asked the photographers while posing for them on stairs.

She burst into laughter when one of the paps replied, "Aap mote hi kab hue the." After a fun banter with the shutterbugs, Urfi started climbing the stairs, however, she lost balance and was about to fall.

Urfi was brutally trolled after the video was shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram. A user commented, "Fem ki bhuki, attention seeker, paise ki bhuki, besharam ladki h ye."

Another commented, "Why is she famous ? I am so confused."

"Bahut hi giri hui hai ...har jagah girte rehti hai I mean," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "Oops moment I think we all know what it is! Her outfit."

Urfi often grabs eyeballs, courtesy, her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

However, Urfi is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls from time to time.

Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement.

She was also seen in the latest season of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's Splitsvilla and in Rithvik Dhanjani's online dating show.

