Urfi Javed Wears Pizza Slices As Bikini Top With Sheer Black Skirt; Watch Video

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed often makes headlines for her bold and bizarre fashion sense. The actress enjoys a significant following on Instagram and her unusual outfits often grabs eyeballs. She leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans and followers.

On Monday, Urfi shared a video to treat her followers to her new 'pizza' look. Yes, you read that right.

Once again, Urfi ditched her clothes and wore two pizza slices as a bikini top. In the video, she is seen wearing a high-waist sheer black skirt. Urfi completed her look with red lipstick and tied her hair in a high bun.

"🍕 anyone ?" Urfi wrote in the caption. Take a look at her video here:

As soon as she shared the video on Instagram, netizens brutally trolled the actress. "Shit man pizza order kri thi ab nhi kha paungi," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Nhi Hme samosa pasand hai hm desi log hai jao ab bat nhi krenge."

"Jo koi soch b ni skta vo urfi sochti hai," read another comment.

Urfi often grabs eyeballs, courtesy, her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

However, Urfi is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls from time to time.

Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement.

She was also seen in the latest season of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's Splitsvilla and in Rithvik Dhanjani's online dating show.

