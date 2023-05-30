Urfi Javed wears cute jacket made from soft toys; see PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
As usual, Urfi made heads turn with her unusual outfit
Urfi wore a mint green mini dress
She also wore a colourful jacket made up of cute and tiny soft toys
Urfi completed her look with pink high heels and tied her hair in a bun
She posed for paparazzi and even interacted with them
Urfi never fails to surprise her fans with her stylish, bold and risqué outfits
On social media platforms, she has been constantly receiving hate for her photos and videos, but she makes it a point to name and shame her trolls
Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'
