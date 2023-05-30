Urfi Javed wears cute jacket made from soft toys; see PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

As usual, Urfi made heads turn with her unusual outfit

Urfi wore a mint green mini dress

She also wore a colourful jacket made up of cute and tiny soft toys

Urfi completed her look with pink high heels and tied her hair in a bun

She posed for paparazzi and even interacted with them

Urfi never fails to surprise her fans with her stylish, bold and risqué outfits

On social media platforms, she has been constantly receiving hate for her photos and videos, but she makes it a point to name and shame her trolls

Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'

