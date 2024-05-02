Video: Christian Bale & Jessie Buckley's Steamy Kissing Scene From The Bride LEAKED

A video of actors Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley shooting for their kissing scene in their much-awaited film The Bride has gone viral on social media platforms. They shot the scene recently in New York and several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets have been leaked.

Christian and Jessie were seen in full costume and makeup as they shared a passionate kiss on the sets. Soon after the camera rolled, Christian walked towards Jessie and they locked lips and hugged each other. They were then seen holding hands and running on the street.

While Christian will be seen as Frankenstein's Monster, Jessie will be seen as the monster's spooky bride.

The Batman actor was seen wearing a rugged blazer with trousers and boots. On the other hand, Jessie was dressed in a orange satin dress, which featured a thigh-high slit. They also sported special effects make-up for their characters.

#ChristianBale and #JessieBuckley were spotted filming a passionate running and kissing scene for their upcoming movie #TheBride This electrifying glimpse has us eager to see their fiery chemistry come alive on screen.#backgrid #frankenstein pic.twitter.com/SLjHV0kJTB — backgridus (@BackgridUS) May 1, 2024

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, it made headlines for the lead actors' electrifying chemistry and it went viral within no time. Check out the video here:

Directed and written by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Bride also stars Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening and Julianne Hough. The science-fiction horror film is inspired by James Whale's Bride of Frankenstein which released in 1935.

The film is all set to be released in the USA on October 3, 2025. The film went on floors in March 2024 and its first look was officially shared by the makers in April 2024.