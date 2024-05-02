Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Palatial Home In Chennai: From Majestic Fountain To 'Secret Room'

By: Sachin T | May 02, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor has now opened the doors to her magnificent Chennai mansion, which is also the family's vacation home, on Airbnb for select fans
Lucky guests will get the opportunity to live in the mansion for a day and explore the vast property which was the first house that late actress Sridevi had purchased for herself
As one enters the property, they are greeted by a magnanimous fountain carved out of marble, and it looks straight out of a royal portrait
The living room exudes a golden hue, courtesy, the woody neutral colour palette of the house, something which was decided by Sridevi herself
The dining room extends a similar vibe as at the centre of it lies a pristine white dining table with six of the most comfortable chairs, some warm lights, calming paintings and a touch of green with some plants in the corners
The bedroom exudes a tropical vibe with a huge canopy bed right in the centre and ample air-freshening plants. It also has a large window for natural light to filter in in just the right amounts
Attached with the bedroom is a breathtaking walk-in wardrobe with a huge mirror, a comfy couch, and a beautiful view outside
The entire mansion is adorned with pictures, something Sridevi was very fond of. The house has some of the most special and unseen photos of the family, including the last picture that featured the four of them before Sridevi's death
Janhvi's Chennai mansion also has a large swimming pool, lounge area and sprawling lawns, which happen to be the actress' favourite
Janhvi had once shared that the mansion also has a 'secret room' that only Sridevi, Khushi, Boney and she know of
The entire house offers a breathtaking view of the exteriors and symmetry lies at the core of the design
