Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Palatial Home In Chennai: From Majestic Fountain To 'Secret Room'

By: Sachin T | May 02, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor has now opened the doors to her magnificent Chennai mansion, which is also the family's vacation home, on Airbnb for select fans

Lucky guests will get the opportunity to live in the mansion for a day and explore the vast property which was the first house that late actress Sridevi had purchased for herself

As one enters the property, they are greeted by a magnanimous fountain carved out of marble, and it looks straight out of a royal portrait

The living room exudes a golden hue, courtesy, the woody neutral colour palette of the house, something which was decided by Sridevi herself

The dining room extends a similar vibe as at the centre of it lies a pristine white dining table with six of the most comfortable chairs, some warm lights, calming paintings and a touch of green with some plants in the corners

The bedroom exudes a tropical vibe with a huge canopy bed right in the centre and ample air-freshening plants. It also has a large window for natural light to filter in in just the right amounts

Attached with the bedroom is a breathtaking walk-in wardrobe with a huge mirror, a comfy couch, and a beautiful view outside

The entire mansion is adorned with pictures, something Sridevi was very fond of. The house has some of the most special and unseen photos of the family, including the last picture that featured the four of them before Sridevi's death

Janhvi's Chennai mansion also has a large swimming pool, lounge area and sprawling lawns, which happen to be the actress' favourite

Janhvi had once shared that the mansion also has a 'secret room' that only Sridevi, Khushi, Boney and she know of

The entire house offers a breathtaking view of the exteriors and symmetry lies at the core of the design

Thanks For Reading!

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 37th Birthday In Athens
Find out More