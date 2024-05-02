Sajid Nadiadwala To Helm Rajinikanth's Biopic, Show Rags To Riches Story Of Superstar

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly teamed up with megastar Rajinikanth to create his biopic. As per the latest reports, he has signed a contract with the superstar and has been closely working with him for the authentic storyline over the past few months.

A source close to him revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Very few know that Sajid Nadiadwala is a big fan of not just Rajinikanth the actor, but also Rajinikanth the person. He believes that Rajinikanth’s story deserves to be seen by the world – from a bus conductor to a superstar. Sajid is personally looking into the script and working towards getting the film to the spectacle.”

The source further added, “The idea is to make a film that stands the test of time. It’s the greatest rags to riches story and will focus more on Rajinikanth, the human.”

Earlier in March, the producer shared some pictures with Rajinikanth and expressed on social media, “It’s a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth, Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together.”

Also, a statement from their team read, “It’s a monumental collaboration with the iconic superstar Rajinikanth. The prospect of these two titans together ignites anticipation for something extraordinary.”

It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!

- #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/pRtoBtTINs — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 27, 2024

On the professional front, Rajinikanth was last seen in a sports drama, Lal Salaam. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. It is directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He will next seen in an action drama Vettaiyan.

While on the other hand, Sajid Nadiadwala is all set for his subsequent production releases, Chandu Champion and Housefull 5.