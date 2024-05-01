Ilaiyaraaja Issues Legal Notice To Rajinikanth's Coolie Makers, Here's Why

Sun Pictures, the producers of Rajinikanth's film Coolie, are facing legal issues as composer Ilaiyaraaja has reportedly sent them a legal notice, as per India Today.

Reportedly, the makers of Coolie allegedly used the song Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa from the 1983 film Thanga Magan without obtaining permission.

The legal notice issued to Sun Pictures reads, "Our Client is shocked, surprised and concerned to notice that you [Sun Pictures] have, without obtaining to authorization and permission, exploited the musical work/song of our Client Disco, Disco portion of the vaa vaa pakkam vaa" song from the Tamil cinematography.film 'Thanga Magan' and used the portion of the song which would also amount to distorted version of the musical work, in your cinematography film 'Coolie' without obtaining proper consent/permission of or payment of royalty fee from our Client or the usage of the original/adapted/modified/altered version."

They added, "You may also please take note that our Client has never been approached and obtained any .3.. permission or consent, either expressly or impliedly, for using original musical Work in the teaser of your cinematography film "Coolie as could evidently be seen from the teaser of the film and are widely reported as well."

Read Also Netizens SLAM Rajinikanth For Asking House Help To Move Aside As He Posed With His Family In...

Read Also Ilaiyaraaja Pays Emotional Tribute To Daughter Bhavatharini, Shares Unseen Childhood PHOTO

Ilaiyaraaja claims no royalty paid for the usage of the song in Coolie teaser.