Ilaiyaraaja Pays Emotional Tribute To Daughter Bhavatharini, Shares Unseen Childhood PHOTO

National award-winning singer and musician Bhavatharini, daughter of veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja, passed away on Thursday in Sri Lanka at the age of 47. She had been undergoing treatment for cancer. Just a while back, Ilaiyaraaja took to his social media and paid an emotional tribute to his late daughter.

Sharing a black and white childhood picture with his daughter, he captioned the post, "My dear daughter."

Check it out:

Read Also Dhanush Roped In To Play Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja In His Biopic, To Release In 2025

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a report in Sun News, Bhavatharini was unwell for the past five months. She travelled to Sri Lanka from India to undergo Ayurveda treatment. On Thursday, January 25, she passed away at 5.30 pm.

Earlier today, several Tamil celebrities took to social media to express their grief over Bhavatharini’s sudden demise. Kamal Haasan wrote, “My heart aches. I don’t know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hand through this. Bhavatharini’s death cannot be tolerated or accepted. My brother Ilaiyaraaja should not lose heart dealing with this huge loss. My heartfelt condolences to Bhavatharini’s family.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and others also condoled her demise.

Bhavatharini made her mark in the music industry with her debut in Prabhu Deva's Raasaiya. She also composed music for Revathi's 2004 film Phir Milenge, which starred Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan in the lead.