RIP Bhavatharini: Shruti Haasan, Prasanna, Keerthy Suresh & Other Celebs Mourn Death Of Ilaiyaraaja's Daughter |

Singer and musician Bhavatharini, daughter of veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja died on Thursday following illness. The National award-winning artist, who was in her late 40s, breathed her last in Sri Lanka, where she was reportedly undergoing treatment. Bhavatharini earned a special place in the hearts of the audience with her mellifluous voice. Scores of celebs took to social media and extended their sympathies and condolences.

Actor Prasanna condoled Bhavatharini's demise and wrote on X, "It's absolutely sickening to know the passing away of #Bhavatharini .my heart goes out to #isaignani Ilayaraja sir and family. May she rest in peace.”

Shruti Haasan shared, “Rest in peace dear Bhavatha … kind and beautiful, I’ll never forget us playing the piano together and you teaching me with such love I hope you find your angels, sweetheart .. your artistic contributions and achievements as a woman in music is a meaningful and inspiring legacy.”

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh penned down, “Devastated hearing this news! May god give all the strength to the family.”

Bhavatharini has rendered several hits, including crooning for her father Ilaiyaraaja. On a related note, actor Dhanush is set to play the music maestro in his biopic. It will reportedly be released in 2025.