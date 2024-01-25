 Tragic Loss: Ilayaraja's Daughter Bhavatharani, Who Won National Award For 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu', Dies Of Cancer At 47
Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 09:17 PM IST
Music composer Ilayaraja's daughter and playback singer Bhavatharani passed away on Thursday in Sri Lanka at the age of 47. She had been had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Bhavatharani, who is sister of Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, is survived by her husband. Her body is expected to be brought to her home in Chennai on Friday.

The singer had won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer for Tamil song, 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu' from 'Bharathi', the biographical movie based on the life of writer and poet Subramania Bharati.

This is a developing story.

