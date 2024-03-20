Dhanush Reunites With Arun Matheswaran For Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic, FIRST Look Unveiled

National Award winner Dhanush on Wednesday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming movie based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Titled "Ilaiyaraaja", the movie will be directed by Arun Matheswaran, who recently helmed Dhanush's latest release "Captain Miller".

Dhanush shared the poster of the film on his social media pages. "Honoured @ilaiyaraaja sir," he wrote in the caption.

The movie will chronicle the life and times of Ilaiyaraaja, regarded as one of India's greatest music composers. In a career spanning over five decades, Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 7,000 songs for more than 1,000 films and performed over 20,000 concerts across the globe.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in 2010 and received the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, the second highest civilian honour.

"Ilaiyaraaja", which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, is backed by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies. Sriram Bakthisaran, C K Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Ilamparithy Gajendran and Saurabh Mishra are credited as producers. Nirav Shah will serve as the director of photography.

Besides "Ilaiyaraaja", Dhanush will be also seen in "Raayan", which he has written and directed, as well as filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's "Kubera", co-starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.