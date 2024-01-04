'He Had Guts To Grab Woman's Body Part': Anchor Breaks Silence After Dhanush Fan Molests Her At Captain Miller Pre-Release Event

Dhanush is all set to return to the silver screens with the film Captain Miller on January 12, and ahead of its release, the makers had organised a pre-release event in Chennai on January 3, Wednesday. However, in a shocking turn of events, the anchor who was hosting the evening was molested by a fan in the crowd, but she made sure to give it back to him.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet in which the anchor, named Aishwarya Ragupathi, can be seen thrashing a man in the crowd after he tried to touch her inappropriately.

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens came out in support of Aishwarya and lauded her for not backing off, but rather attacking the molestor. And she has now ended her silence on the incident and stated how she just could not accept it that the man would escape after outraging her modesty.

"In that crowd, a guy harassed me. I faced him immediately and didn't let go until I started beating him. He ran, but I chased him, refusing to release my grip. I wasn't able to accept that he had the guts to grab a women's body part. I shouted and attacked him," she wrote.

She went on to say, "I have good people around me, and I know there lots of kind and respectful humans in the world. But I feel too scared to be around these few percent of monsters!!!"

The makers of Captain Miller and the local police are yet to issue an official statement about the untoward incident.

About Captain Miller

Meanwhile, Captain Miller, which will release on January 12, is set to feature Dhanush in a never-seen-before avatar. Sporting a long mane and face full of beard, the actor looks totally different and menacing in the posters and trailer.

Besides Dhanush, Captain Miller also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in key roles.