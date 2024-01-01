 FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Anjali Patil Duped Of ₹5.79L In ‘Drug In Parcel’ Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Anjali Patil Duped Of ₹5.79L In ‘Drug In Parcel’ Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Anjali Patil Duped Of ₹5.79L In ‘Drug In Parcel’ Scam

The accused informed Anjali Patil that a parcel in her name bound for Taiwan contained drugs, leading to its seizure by the customs department.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Anjali Patil Duped Of ₹5.79L In ‘Drug In Parcel’ Scam |

Mumbai: A 36-year-old actress has fallen prey to an online courier fraud and lost Rs5.79 lakh. The fraudster falsely claimed that drugs were found in her parcel and implicated her three bank accounts in money laundering cases, deceiving her.

According to the DN Nagar police, Anjali Patil, 36, who works in Marathi, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil movies and resides at Gilbort Hill Road, Andheri West, received a call from an unknown number who claimed to be Deepak Sharma, an employee of FedEx Courier company on December 28. Sharma informed her that a parcel in her name bound for Taiwan contained drugs, leading to its seizure by the customs department. He claimed that her Aadhar card’s copy was found inside the parcel. Patil was told that her Aadhar card was misused and advised to consult with the Mumbai cyber crime department.

One Of The Scammers Posed As Mumbai Cyber Crime Department Officer

Shortly after, she received another call via Skype from a person claiming to be Officer Banerjee from the Mumbai cyber crime department. Banerjee falsely told her that her Aadhar card was connected to three bank accounts implicated in money laundering cases. Further, he demanded a processing fee of Rs96,525 for the verification process, which she paid via Gpay to the number provided by the fraudster. While still on the Skype call, Banerjee claimed that bank officials might be involved in the money laundering scam, requesting Rs4,83,291 for further investigation. Without hesitation, she promptly transferred the amount from her Axis bank account to a Punjab national bank account as instructed.

Subsequently, she shared the incident with her landlord, who confirmed her suspicions. Consequently, she realised that she had fallen into the scam and filed a case with the police on December 29.

The case was filed against two unidentified persons under sections 419 (cheating), and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Thane Woman Tracking Husband’s New Passport Loses ₹2.1L To Scamster; Case...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Anjali Patil Duped Of ₹5.79L In ‘Drug In Parcel’ Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Anjali Patil Duped Of ₹5.79L In ‘Drug In Parcel’ Scam

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's New Year Celebration Photos Scream Royalty

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's New Year Celebration Photos Scream Royalty

Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani To Get Married After 3 Years Of Dating - Date, Venue REVEALED

Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani To Get Married After 3 Years Of Dating - Date, Venue REVEALED

Mumbai: John Abraham Buys Whopping ₹71 Crore Bungalow In Khar - Details Inside

Mumbai: John Abraham Buys Whopping ₹71 Crore Bungalow In Khar - Details Inside

WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Hides Face As He Leaves With Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari Post New Year Party In...

WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Hides Face As He Leaves With Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari Post New Year Party In...