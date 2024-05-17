Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayan Titled God Power? Here's What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi |

Ranbir Kapoor has been making waves with the upcoming film Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He has commenced shooting for the film, and his pictures with co-actress Sai Pallavi have taken the internet by storm. Now as per the latest updates, the film has revealed its working title as God Power. Reportedly, the film is planned as a franchise and is a rumoured adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Ramayana Working Titled As God Power

According to News18 Showsha, Ramayana has now received its working title as God Power. A source revealed that the makers took measures during the shoot so that pictures or videos from the sets could not be leaked. As per the sources, “Curtains have been put all around and the surveillance has been tightened to avoid further leaks."

God Power Behind Schedule Might Affect Ranbir’s Love And War

As per the schedule, Ranbir Kapoor was ready to commence Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. However, due to a delay in the God Power schedule, it seems that Ranbir will begin the Love And War shoot in August, and meanwhile shoot for God Power.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War began filming in November this year, and it is expected that Ranbir will end the shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s film by then.

Ramayana The ₹835 Crore Big-Budget Film

Talking about the Ramayana franchise, the first part of the film will introduce Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita and their 14-year vanvas. The first part is expected to end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana. It is said to be made with ₹835 Crore budget, and the film requires 600 days Of post-production work.

In the film, Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram whereas Sai will essay Mata Sita. While some reports also stated that the KGF star Yash will play Ravan in the film .

Meanwhile, Ranbir his versatile talent and striking presence has amaze fans with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The makers have now decided to make the film into a franchise, Animal Park. He is all set to commence the shoot after Sandeep completed his film Spirit.

Reportedly it is suggested that Ranbir is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani after Sanju, they might be doing a project together. An official confirmation on the same is still awaited.