Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayan To Be Made With ₹835 Crore Budget, Film Requires 600 Days Of Post-Production Work

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's much-awaited Ramayan, which is being directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, will reportedly be made with a budget of Rs 835 crore. With this, Ramayan will be the costliest Indian film of all time. In the film, Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram whereas Sai will essay Mata Sita.

If media reports are to be believed, the film is being planned as a franchise and the first part of Ramayan is being made on a budget of nearly Rs 835 crore. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it larger-than-life and a "global spectacle", according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

It further mentioned that Namit Malhotra, founder and non-executive director of Prime Focus Limited, is one of the producers of the project. Also, the first part of the film will reportedly require 600 days of post-production work.

If the report is true, the audience will definitely be in for a visual treat.

Reportedly, a Rs 11 crore set has been constructed for Ramayan in Mumbai's Film City and the makers have tried to bring the city of Ayodhya to life. The film will be released in three parts and a major chunk of the first part will be shot at the Ayodhya set.

The first part of Ramayan will focus on Lord Ram's youth, marriage with Sita, exile and eventually, Sita's abduction. The makers are yet to officially announce the film, but if reports are to go by, an announcement is expected to drop anytime soon now.

Ranbir and Sai began shooting for their roles in April 2024. Several pictures of the lead stars were leaked on social media. Reports have also stated that KGF star Yash will play Ravan in the film and he will also co-produce it after Madhu Mantena backed out of the project.