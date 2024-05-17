 Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Heading For Divorce After 1 Year Of Marriage?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflect's marriage has hit rock bottom, as the couple is said to be headed for a divorce after being married for a year.

According to In Touch Weekly, "Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has moved out of the home they share." The source added, ‘'The writing is on the wall — it’s over,’ ‘They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben‘s] not to blame!’” the insider added.

Reportedly, the actor has already moved out of JLo’s house. The reason for their divorce has not been revealed yet, but it is said that “she can’t control him, and he can’t change her."

Jennifer and Ben are reportedly likely to sell off their dream home.

The couple has also not been spotted together since March 2024; however, they continue to wear their wedding rings.

Another report by US Weekly states that Jennifer and Ben are having issues in their marriage. The duo started having problems a few months back.

The source claims that the singer is currently 'very focused' on her preparation and at present the "two of them are on completely different pages."

Another source claims that Ben has been living somewhere else but they are not getting separated. A third source even suggests Jennifer and Ben are working on things.

In fact, this year Jennifer shocked fans by arriving solo at the 2024 Met Gala solo, without her husband, Ben.

