INSIDE PICS of Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's new ₹494 crore home

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Hollywood's power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have purchased a stunning mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
The couple reportedly spent a whopping $61 million (Rs 494 crore) on the property, which spans over 5.2 acres.
The mansion had been on and off the market for five years before catching the attention of Lopez and Affleck. Luxury Listings on Instagram provided a glimpse of the property, revealing its interesting details.
Originally listed at $135 million (Rs 11 billion), the mansion was most recently offered at $75 million (Rs 618 crore). Lopez and Affleck secured the property through a cash purchase, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.
The mansion has an intriguing history, previously owned by figures like Alex Yemenidjian and Curtis Somoza.
Gala Asher, a high-end house developer, transformed the property into a luxurious contemporary mansion.
Lavish amenities include a sports complex with an indoor pickleball court, gym, boxing ring, and lounge area.
Outdoor spaces feature an entertainment pavilion, full outdoor kitchen, and a stunning 155-foot infinity pool.
The mansion also offers a 10-car garage and off-street parking for up to 80 additional cars, catering to the couple's opulent lifestyle.
