Jennifer Winget Birthday: Best roles by popular TV actress that make her stand out

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
Television's favourite Jennifer Winget turns 38 on May 30, 2023
From emotional, happy-go-lucku to intense, the versatile actress has played different kind of character and has slayed them like no one
Let's celebrate the TV Diva on her special day by going back in memory & looking at some of the best roles in her career
Dr Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye (2007-2010) - A compassionate and determined intern in a medical drama, romance story
Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra (2013-2014) - Lead role as Kumud Desai, displaying a range of emotions
Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh (2016-2017 - Portrayed a complex and obsessive character, earning critical acclaim
Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah (2018) - Played a strong and independent woman seeking justice and love
Maya Jaisingh in Beyhadh 2 (2019-2020) - Returned as Maya with even more intensity and depth in the second season
Monica Mehra in Code M (2020-2022) 2 seasons (Web Series) - Essayed the role of an army lawyer investigating a high-profile case
These roles have showcased Jennifer Winget's impeccable acting skills, solidifying her position as one of the prominent actresses in the television industry.
