BTS' V to BLACKPINK's Lisa: 13 most-followed K-pop idols on Instagram

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023

It isn't surprising to say that two popular korean bands BTS and Blackpink have dominated the list of Top 13 most followed K-pop idols on Instagram. Come, let's have a look:

The K-pop idol with highest followers right now is Blackpink member Lisa with 94.2 M fans on Instagram.

Blackpink's jennie who made her MET Gala & cannes debut this year follows Lisa. She current enjoys a huge fanbase of 79.3 M followers

Blackpink's Jisoo - 73.3 M followers

Blackpink's Rose - 72.1 M followers

BTS' V - 59.4 M followers

Following V, Jungkook was the BTS member with highest IG followers. However, he deactivated his account in March, this year.

BTS' Jimin - 49.9 M followers

J-Hope - 46.2 M

Jin - 45.5 M

Suga - 45.4 M

RM - 44 M

Astro's Cha Eun-woo - 36.4 M

GOT7's Jackson Wang - 32.3 M

Thanks For Reading!

BTS V Weverse LIVE: Makguksu cravings & Taekook plans
Find out More