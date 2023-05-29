BTS' V to BLACKPINK's Lisa: 13 most-followed K-pop idols on Instagram

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
It isn't surprising to say that two popular korean bands BTS and Blackpink have dominated the list of Top 13 most followed K-pop idols on Instagram. Come, let's have a look:
The K-pop idol with highest followers right now is Blackpink member Lisa with 94.2 M fans on Instagram.
Blackpink's jennie who made her MET Gala & cannes debut this year follows Lisa. She current enjoys a huge fanbase of 79.3 M followers
Blackpink's Jisoo - 73.3 M followers
Blackpink's Rose - 72.1 M followers
BTS' V - 59.4 M followers
Following V, Jungkook was the BTS member with highest IG followers. However, he deactivated his account in March, this year.
BTS' Jimin - 49.9 M followers
J-Hope - 46.2 M
Jin - 45.5 M
Suga - 45.4 M
RM - 44 M
Astro's Cha Eun-woo - 36.4 M
GOT7's Jackson Wang - 32.3 M
