 Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Share UNSEEN Mushy Photos As They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Share UNSEEN Mushy Photos As They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Share UNSEEN Mushy Photos As They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Lopez recently took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note on the occasion. She shared a series of intimate snapshots from their wedding, held exactly a year ago.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Celebrating one year of their love, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and Hollywood icon Ben Affleck are raising a toast to their one-year anniversary. The dynamic duo, who had previously captured headlines for their early 2000s romance, rekindled their passion in 2021, and this time, they aren't letting go.

Lopez recently took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note on the occasion. She shared a series of intimate snapshots from their wedding, held exactly a year ago.

Alongside the images, she poured her heart out in words, saying, "1 year ago today 🍸Dear Ben, Sitting here alone & looking at my ring. Feeling overwhelmed! It makes me wanna sing. How'd we end up here? Without a rewind! Oh my, this is my life".

Read Also
Jennifer Lopez Shouts 'F*ck You, Bye' After Getting Locked Out Of Her Gym (WATCH)
article-image

JENNIFER LOPEZ-BEN AFFLECK'S LOVE STORY

For those unfamiliar with their love affair, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance made headlines in 2002. However, the relationship eventually succumbed to the pressures of the spotlight and media frenzy, leading to their split in 2004.

Yet, love knows no bounds, and their story took an unexpected twist when they reignited their spark in 2021. Their journey from there was nothing short of a fairy tale, culminating in a romantic wedding ceremony in July of the following year(2022).

"I feel so lucky, happy & proud to be with him," Lopez gushed in an interview about Affleck.

Meanwhile, Affleck mirrored her sentiments, remarking, "It's a beautiful love story as we got a second chance."

Read Also
INSIDE PICS of Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's new ₹494 crore home
article-image

THEIR PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Beyond their heartwarming personal journey, both stars continue to dazzle on the professional front. Affleck, an accomplished actor and director, recently helmed the sports drama 'Air', captivating audiences on Prime Video.

As for Lopez, her star power illuminated the silver screen in the 2023 film 'The Mother', showcasing her versatile acting prowess.

Read Also
Jennifer Lopez flaunts underboob tattoo, shares romantic pics with Ben Affleck on Valentine's Day
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Check Out 'Naagin' Tejasswi Prakash's EPIC Reaction After Pap Wishes Her On Nag Panchami

Video: Check Out 'Naagin' Tejasswi Prakash's EPIC Reaction After Pap Wishes Her On Nag Panchami

Dia Mirza Wishes Husband Vaibhav Rekhi On His Birthday: 'Thank You For Giving Us All Of You'

Dia Mirza Wishes Husband Vaibhav Rekhi On His Birthday: 'Thank You For Giving Us All Of You'

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Share UNSEEN Mushy Photos As They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Share UNSEEN Mushy Photos As They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

All About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New York Diaries

All About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New York Diaries

'Eating Fish Makes Eyes Beautiful As Aishwarya Rai's': Maharashtra Minister's Sexist Comment Sparks...

'Eating Fish Makes Eyes Beautiful As Aishwarya Rai's': Maharashtra Minister's Sexist Comment Sparks...