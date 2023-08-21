Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Share UNSEEN Mushy Photos As They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Celebrating one year of their love, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and Hollywood icon Ben Affleck are raising a toast to their one-year anniversary. The dynamic duo, who had previously captured headlines for their early 2000s romance, rekindled their passion in 2021, and this time, they aren't letting go.

Lopez recently took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note on the occasion. She shared a series of intimate snapshots from their wedding, held exactly a year ago.

Alongside the images, she poured her heart out in words, saying, "1 year ago today 🍸Dear Ben, Sitting here alone & looking at my ring. Feeling overwhelmed! It makes me wanna sing. How'd we end up here? Without a rewind! Oh my, this is my life".

JENNIFER LOPEZ-BEN AFFLECK'S LOVE STORY

For those unfamiliar with their love affair, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance made headlines in 2002. However, the relationship eventually succumbed to the pressures of the spotlight and media frenzy, leading to their split in 2004.

Yet, love knows no bounds, and their story took an unexpected twist when they reignited their spark in 2021. Their journey from there was nothing short of a fairy tale, culminating in a romantic wedding ceremony in July of the following year(2022).

"I feel so lucky, happy & proud to be with him," Lopez gushed in an interview about Affleck.

Meanwhile, Affleck mirrored her sentiments, remarking, "It's a beautiful love story as we got a second chance."

THEIR PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Beyond their heartwarming personal journey, both stars continue to dazzle on the professional front. Affleck, an accomplished actor and director, recently helmed the sports drama 'Air', captivating audiences on Prime Video.

As for Lopez, her star power illuminated the silver screen in the 2023 film 'The Mother', showcasing her versatile acting prowess.