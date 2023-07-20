 Jennifer Lopez Shouts 'F*ck You, Bye' After Getting Locked Out Of Her Gym (WATCH)
Several pictures and videos of Jennifer waiting outside the gym have surfaced on social media

Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez was spotted by paparazzi in Los Angeles on July 19. However, she appeared to be frustrated after failing to enter the star-studded Tracy Anderson Method Studio. Several pictures and videos of Jennifer have surfaced on social media platforms.

JLo was met with locked doors during her upscale gym visit. In the now-viral visuals, the 53-year-old was seen knocking on the black tinted door of the upscale gym after failing to get in.

She is also seen leaning back against the wall as she waited for access. Eventually, she was let in, however, the actress appeared to be in a rather cranky mood after she walked out after her session.

While stepping inside her SUV, Jennifer quickly said "F*uck you, bye" to paps when they told her to have a good day. Take a look at the video here:

For her outing, the actress wore a neon yellow tank top, that showed off her sculpted arms and waistline, with green and yellow snake skin print leggings. She also carried a golden water bottle and her mobile phone.

She tied her hair up in a tight bun and wore gold tinted aviator sunglasses to cover her makeup-free face.

JLo's gym outing comes just days after she celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Ben Affleck.

Shakira Faces New Investigation Over Alleged Tax Fraud In Spain
