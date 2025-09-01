Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS

Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan and shared his experience on social media. On Monday (September 1), the actor revealed that he chose to attend without making any special VIP arrangements, which made the visit more fulfilling for him.

"Aaj Lalbaug ke Raja ke darshan ka saubhagya prapt hua. Bina kisi VIP darshan ke intazam ke gaya tha, toh kuch aur accha laga (Today, I had the privilege of visiting Lalbaugcha Raja. I went without any VIP arrangements, which made it feel even more special)," Kher wrote, alongside pictures from his visit.

He further praised the devotion of the devotees and the efficient management at the pandal despite the massive footfall.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Bhakton ka pyaar aur organisers ki daya bhavna bani rahi. Lakhon ki taadaad mein log aate hain, lekin kamaal ka anushasan aur vyavastha dekh kar garv hota hai. Bhaktjanon ki Ganpati ke prati bhavnaayein atoot hain. Ganpati Bappa Morya (What stood out was the love of the devotees and the kindness of the organisers. Despite lakhs attending, the discipline and management were truly commendable. The devotees’ devotion towards Ganpati is unwavering. Ganpati Bappa Morya)," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great. Besides starring in the film, he also directed it.

The actor is now gearing up for The Bengal Files, in which he will be portraying Mahatma Gandhi. The movie, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, delves into the communal violence of undivided Bengal in the 1940s, highlighting events such as the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots, which have been described as a Hindu genocide.

The Bengal Files is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.