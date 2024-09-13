TV Actress Simran Budharup Shares SHOCKING Video Of Being 'Rough-Handled' At Lalbaug Ganpati Pandal: 'Bouncer Pushed Mom, Snatched Her Phone'

Television actress Simran Budharup, known for her role in the popular show Pandya Store, recently shared a troubling incident she faced during her visit to the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. Simran, who visited the pandal to seek blessings with her mother, took to Instagram to share the harrowing experience that left her shocked and disheartened.

In her post, Simran detailed how things took a turn for the worse during their darshan. According to her, while she was in the queue, her mother, who was standing behind her, began recording her with her phone. However, a staff member snatched the phone from her mother’s hand, and when she tried to retrieve it, she was pushed by him. Simran claimed that they were 'rough-handled' during the altercation.

Simran shared a video of the incident on Instagram in which she is seen fighting with a female bouncer as her mother tried to pull her away.

Expressing disappointment, Simran wrote, "Really disheartening experience at Lalbagh Cha Raja Darshan. Today, I visited Lalbagh Cha Raja with my mother to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behavior of the staff. A man from the organisation snatched my mother’s phone while she was clicking the picture (she was in the queue behind me not that she was taking any extra time as it was my turn for the darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her. I intervened, and the bouncers rough-handled me, when I started recording this behavior of them they tried snatching my phone too (it’s In this video where I am yelling 'Mat Karo! Kya Kar Rahe ho aap)'. It was only when they discovered I’m an actor that they backed off."

Simran also said that the incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability.

"People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it’s the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees. I’m sharing this to bring attention to the issue and hope it serves as a wake-up call for event organizers and staff to treat visitors with dignity and respect. Let’s work together to create a safer, more positive environment for everyone," Simran concluded.

Netizens slam the organisers

Reacting to her post, actor Avinash Mishra wrote in the comments section, "This behaviour is unacceptable." Actress Palak Purswani wrote, "This is disheartening & ruthless."

Several other users also slammed the organisers for manhandling the devotees.

"That's y I stopped visiting this place bcoz of these type of people. Ghar hi better hai," read a comment.

Another user wrote, "This is unacceptable and also why I never visit Lal baug cha raja, how they push people isn’t what a Gods Darbar would feel like."

Simran is known for being a part of popular TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Pandya Store, Nazar, Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya and others.