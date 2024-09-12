Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Walk Barefoot To Seek Lalbaugcha Raja's Blessings In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | September 12, 2024

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, visited the revered Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai on Thursday

The couple was seen walking barefoot as they reached the pandal amid tight security

Ayushmann and Tahira prayed to Lord Ganesha with folded hands and even interacted with members of the organising committee

They were presented with a momento and prasad after they sought blessings from the Lord

Ayushmann donned a white kurta-pyjama set with a colourful shawl

Tahira, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit

A slew of celebs have been visiting Lalbaugcha Raja this year as it is touted to be one of the biggest and most popular Ganpati pandals of Mumbai

