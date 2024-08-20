Vicky Kaushal Visits Siddhivinayak Temple As He Kickstarts Chhaava Promotions

By: Sachin T | August 20, 2024
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal kickstarted the promotions of his upcoming film Chhaava on Tuesday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
As he began, he first paid a visit to the reverred Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha
Vicky was accompanied by the director of Chhaava, Laxman Utekar, and the two were all smiles as the paps greeted them
Vicky was even seen distributing the prasad among the paps and interacting with them
Vicky is all set to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Rao in Chhaava
The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 6, and it will clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Post visiting the temple, Vicky began his promotional spree and his first stop was the iconic Chitra Cinema in Dadar
He posed in front of a life-sized poster of Chhaava and was welcomed by a swarm of fans
Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta -pyjama set and he urged people to watch Chhaava once it releases in theatres