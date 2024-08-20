Vicky Kaushal Visits Siddhivinayak Temple As He Kickstarts Chhaava Promotions

By: Sachin T | August 20, 2024

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal kickstarted the promotions of his upcoming film Chhaava on Tuesday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

As he began, he first paid a visit to the reverred Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha

Vicky was accompanied by the director of Chhaava, Laxman Utekar, and the two were all smiles as the paps greeted them

Vicky was even seen distributing the prasad among the paps and interacting with them

Vicky is all set to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Rao in Chhaava

The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 6, and it will clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Post visiting the temple, Vicky began his promotional spree and his first stop was the iconic Chitra Cinema in Dadar

He posed in front of a life-sized poster of Chhaava and was welcomed by a swarm of fans

Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta -pyjama set and he urged people to watch Chhaava once it releases in theatres