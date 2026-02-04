 'How Is The Government Of India Ensuring My Safety?: Abhinav Shukla Questions Authorities About Indian Roads; Also Mentions Mira-Bhayandar Flyover In His Latest Video - Watch
'How Is The Government Of India Ensuring My Safety?: Abhinav Shukla Questions Authorities About Indian Roads; Also Mentions Mira-Bhayandar Flyover In His Latest Video - Watch

Television actor Abhinav Shukla on Wednesday took to X to share a video in which he spoke about Indian roads, questioned authorities about the safety, slammed people for their traffic sense, and also mentioned the Mira-Bhayandar flyover. Read on to know more...

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Abhinav Shukla | X (Twitter)

Television actor Abhinav Shukla is someone who doesn't hesitate to speak about the ongoing issues in the country. On Wednesday, the actor shared a video in which he slammed people's traffic sense. He also spoke about the safety concerns on Indian roads while driving and how people drive in the wrong lane. The actor questioned the government of India about how they are ensuring his safety on the road. In the video, the actor also mentioned the Mira-Bhayandar flyover, which has been making it to the headlines for the wrong reasons.

He tweeted, "Indian Roads are a battlefield, they are killing people, traffic sense is getting worse it punishes the victim & encourages the offenders.. and in spite or better infrastructure , technology & education things are getting worse! (sic)."

Shukla added, "Only Draconian laws, especially for offences like Signal Jump, wrong lane driving or over speeding is the need of the hour ! @ShivAroor @palkisu please escalate my concern ! We NEED A REVOLUTION! (sic)."

Duniya Ki Sabse Dangerous Jagah Pe Ho... Indian Road: Abhinav Shukla

In the video, Abhinav says, "Hi doston, main abhi duniya ki sabse dangerous jagah pe ho, jaha pe har 2-3 minutes mein ek insaan marjata hai. 400-500 log roz marte hai. I am talking about Indian roads. Let me tell you, Indian roads are not dangerous just because of the design, but yes, there are many places where authorities do a mistake, there's a flaw in the design. Jaise ki abhi ek flyover bana hai Mumbai mein, jo ki four lane se two lane ho raha hai. Uske alawa bahot bada haath roads unsafe hone ka public ka hai."

The actor further spoke about safety, like how even after showing videos of accidents, people still don't wear seat belts. He further stated that there's something very serious that is happening on Indian roads, and that is 'wrong-side driving'.

He revealed that he is on a highway and within two hours, he saw around 30-40 people driving on the wrong side. Shukla said that he is following all the rules, but with people driving in the wrong lane, anyone can come and bump into his car.

Abhinav Shukla Questions The Government Of India

Abhinav further says, "So, how is the government of India ensuring my safety and the safety of people who actually follow rules? Authorities ko padi hai ke convenient wale chalan kardo. Chaar traffic wale khade ho jate hai signal pe PUC ya fizul ki cheezon pe chalan kar rahe hai. Actually, the real threat is wrong-side driving, signal jumping, over speeding, and driving under the influence. Alcohol is not the only thing; people here do a lot of other things and drive. How are you checking that?"

The actor says that he has been driving in the country for many years, and might have driven over 4 lakh kilometres, but for the past few years, the situation has been getting worse. He further mentioned that authorities are doing nothing about it.

