The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports

What lies ahead on The 50 is still not completely known. Initially, fans believed that one contestant would be eliminated every day. However, when no elimination took place on Day 2 or Day 3, speculation grew that eliminations might happen weekly instead. Now, a source has revealed more details about the show's format, suggesting that eliminated contestants may get a chance to re-enter the show.

According to The 50 Khabri's report, there is a possibility for eliminated contestants to re-enter the show. The report further claims that two contestants, Urvashi Dholakia and Arushi Chawla, are set to be eliminated in the upcoming episodes. However, it also suggests that both contestants are likely to be brought back into the show. But, this is not a confirmed report, so let us wait for the new episodes to release to know what happens ahead.

🚨EXCLUSIVE and CONFIRMED from #The50 Khabri🚨



💥There is also a scope for eliminated contestants to re-enter.💥



💥We are going to reveal two exclusive names of contestants who will be shown getting eliminated in the coming days💥 1.Urvashi✅️

2.Arushi✅️



🌟However, don’t be… — The50 Khabri (@PyAman07) February 3, 2026

As per a report by Filmibeat, eliminations on The 50 will not take place on a fixed weekly schedule. Instead, the show is expected to witness one or even two eliminations within a single week, depending on the format of the episodes. The report further suggests that the eviction episode is most likely to be aired mid-week, either on Wednesday or Thursday, adding an element of unpredictability to the competition. Let us further wait to witness the new twists and turns in The 50 ahead.

The 50 New Promo

The new promo of The 50 starts with Nikki Tamboli saying, "Ye game waisa hai nahi jaisa sab log bana rahe hain." Neelam Giri is also seen planning and plotting about how people are trying to make groups in the house. Many believe that Karan Patel has made an alliance with certain contestants in the house. Meanwhile, some content creators and influencers are also trying to group together.

The new episodes of The 50 premiere daily, straight 50 days, at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.