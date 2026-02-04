 The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports

Urvashi Dholakia and Arushi Chawla are reportedly set to be eliminated in the upcoming episodes of The 50. However, sources suggest a twist may allow the eliminated contestants a chance to re-enter the show, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
article-image

What lies ahead on The 50 is still not completely known. Initially, fans believed that one contestant would be eliminated every day. However, when no elimination took place on Day 2 or Day 3, speculation grew that eliminations might happen weekly instead. Now, a source has revealed more details about the show's format, suggesting that eliminated contestants may get a chance to re-enter the show.

According to The 50 Khabri's report, there is a possibility for eliminated contestants to re-enter the show. The report further claims that two contestants, Urvashi Dholakia and Arushi Chawla, are set to be eliminated in the upcoming episodes. However, it also suggests that both contestants are likely to be brought back into the show. But, this is not a confirmed report, so let us wait for the new episodes to release to know what happens ahead.

As per a report by Filmibeat, eliminations on The 50 will not take place on a fixed weekly schedule. Instead, the show is expected to witness one or even two eliminations within a single week, depending on the format of the episodes. The report further suggests that the eviction episode is most likely to be aired mid-week, either on Wednesday or Thursday, adding an element of unpredictability to the competition. Let us further wait to witness the new twists and turns in The 50 ahead.

The 50 New Promo

FPJ Shorts
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
'Bar For Job Quitters': Japan Has A New Place Which Serves Free Drinks To Those Who Are Struggling With Career Options; Bartenders Trained To Counsel
'Bar For Job Quitters': Japan Has A New Place Which Serves Free Drinks To Those Who Are Struggling With Career Options; Bartenders Trained To Counsel
Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC U-19 WC 2026 Semi-Final
Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC U-19 WC 2026 Semi-Final
Oppo Reno 15c 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available In India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
Oppo Reno 15c 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available In India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

The new promo of The 50 starts with Nikki Tamboli saying, "Ye game waisa hai nahi jaisa sab log bana rahe hain." Neelam Giri is also seen planning and plotting about how people are trying to make groups in the house. Many believe that Karan Patel has made an alliance with certain contestants in the house. Meanwhile, some content creators and influencers are also trying to group together.

The new episodes of The 50 premiere daily, straight 50 days, at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
Vivek Oberoi Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights Against AI Misuse, Fake Endorsements
Vivek Oberoi Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights Against AI Misuse, Fake Endorsements
Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Takes On A Brutal Case & Fights For Justice In Anubhav Sinha's...
Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Takes On A Brutal Case & Fights For Justice In Anubhav Sinha's...
Taskaree Actress Zoya Afroz Disagrees With AR Rahman's Remarks On Communal Bias: 'My Experience Has...
Taskaree Actress Zoya Afroz Disagrees With AR Rahman's Remarks On Communal Bias: 'My Experience Has...
'How Is The Government Of India Ensuring My Safety?: Abhinav Shukla Questions Authorities About...
'How Is The Government Of India Ensuring My Safety?: Abhinav Shukla Questions Authorities About...