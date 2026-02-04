'12 Second Se Upar Acting Nahi Kar Sakte': Prince Narula's Remark On Influencers Sparks Outrage, The 50 Viewers Question 'How Can He Shame?'- Watch VIDEO

The 50 contestant Prince Narula took a direct dig at influencers in a recently released episode. As Prince made the controversial remark, he was backed by Karan Patel and Ridhi Dogra. The comment was aimed at Team 07, which includes Mr. Faisu, Adnaan Shaikh, and content creator Faiz Baloch. While speaking to Karan, Ridhi, and his wife Yuvika Choudhary, Prince said, referring to influencers, "Jab se inko industry me laya gaya hai na, tab s industry kahtm ho gayi hai (sic)."
Prince then added that these people (influencers and YouTubers) have devalued the people from their industry. Karan then added in between, "Gadhe ghode ki race me Dauda diye na inhone (They made a donkey run in a horse race)." Prince then added that people who do films were then asked to make reels with them so that to reach more audience. He claimed that this increased their hype.
Prince stated, "12 second se upar ye acting nahi kar sakte. Camera ke aage le k aao bol nahi pate," taking another dig at influencers. Agreeing with Prince’s remarks, Ridhi added, "Ek hi cheez hai jo nahi hoti hai inme, ethics."
The 50 viewers soon started reacting on the ironical statement made by Prince. Many said that Prince himself made his entire career out of the reality shows and is now looking down upon the same people. One tweeted, "Prince hasn't done any acting or is he a cut out for the same, he literally is shining due to social media and reality, like how can he shame influencers when he cannot act himself (sic)."
Manu Punjabi Reacts On Prince's Comment
Reacting to the statement Prince made on influencers and YouTuber, Manu Punjabi said, "I don't why Prince is doing all these things."
He further looked down upon 12 seconds content creation remark made on The 50. "Kayi kayi content creation is level pe ja ke kaam kar rahe hain, jinko aap chu bhi nahi akte," said Manu.