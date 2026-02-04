'Such Utter Nonsense': Shamita Shetty Slams Dating Rumours With Deepesh Sharma, Clarifies She's 'Single & Peaceful'

Actress Shamita Shetty clarified that she is 'single' after several reports claimed that she is dating techno artist Deepesh Sharma. It all started after Deepesh shared a heartfelt birthday post for Shamita along with pictures from the bash.

Quashing the rumours, Shamita wrote on her Instagram account on Wednesday (February 4), "Single and peaceful. Stop being prudes misconstruing genuine friendships. Such utter nonsense."

On Shamita's 47th birthday on February 2, Deepesh wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever laughter riot. To the one who knows all my stories & still sticks around. Love you, my Shamster."

In response, Shamita commented, "Awww," accompanied by red heart emojis.

Shamita was earlier dating actor Raqesh Bapat. The two met and fell in love on Bigg Boss OTT but parted ways in July 2022. Shamita later participated in Bigg Boss 15, with Raqesh joining the show a few weeks after her.

On July 26, 2022, Shamita confirmed their breakup on social media through her Instagram stories. She wrote, "I think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh Bapat and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love n support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. A Love and gratitude to you all."

Shamita earlier slammed a troll for shaming her for being 'unmarried at 50.' One of the comments on Shamita's post read, "Buddy Shetty 50 years have passed and there is no man."

Replying to this, she wrote, "I want to take time out to respond to this very kind lady trying to put another woman down for not being married. Kudos to you. Mission successful, FYI getting married is not my only purpose in life. Being happy and content and independent in life with gratitude in my heart always is. Wishing you a lot of positivity in your life. I hope you never try to pull another woman down again. If you have nothing nice to say to people, best be quiet."