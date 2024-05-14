'It Is Painful & Unbearable': Shamita Shetty Shares Health Update After Undergoing Surgery For Endometriosis (VIDEO)

Shamita Shetty, known popularly for her stint in various Bollywood films and Bigg Boss 15, recently underwent a surgery for Endometriosis, a disease that causes immense pain in the pelvic area. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her recorded by sister Shilpa Shetty. Through this video, Shamita is urging every woman to be aware of what this disease.

In this video shared by Shamita, the actress can be seen on the hospital bed post her surgery. Shamita's sister Shilpa can be seen asking her what exactly happened to her to which Shamita replies by saying 'Endometriosis.' Further, the actress can be seen stating that she did not even know what that disease was and that she was in unbearable pain because of the same. The actress urges every woman to google about the disease and in the end states that pain in your body is there for a reason and that you should stay strong.

Sharing this video, Shamita writes that 40 percent women are diagnosed with this disease, however, not many are aware of the same. The actress also states that now that the surgery is done, she is looking forward to more physically pain free and healthy days.

Shamita writes, ''Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis.. and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors , my gynac dr Neeta Warty and my Gp dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping til they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed I’m looking forward to good health n now more physically pain free days !''

Shamita Shetty, who has been a part of popular projects like 'Mohabbatein,' 'Zeher' and more received widespread love for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. The actress' rivalry with fellow contestant Tejasswi Prakash went ahead to be a hot topic of discussion for the viewers of the show.