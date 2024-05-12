'Kya Fayda Fit Hone Ka': Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Criticised For Riding Horses At Vaishno Devi, Netizens Call It 'Animal Abuse'

B-Town's favourite sibling duo, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, along with their mother, recently paid a visit to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, and they even shared photos and videos from their journey. However, netizens were upset after the actresses were seen recording videos while riding horses to reach the shrine.

Shamita took to her Instagram to share a video in which they can be seen reaching Jammu in a private aircraft, and then riding on horseback to reach the Vaishno Devi temple. In the video, Shilpa can also be seen smiling as she rode a horse to the shrine.

But netizens were unimpressed and they called the actresses out for riding the horses, citing "animal abuse". Users also questioned what was the point of advocating fitness on social media if they could not reach the shrine on foot.

"Any animal lover here seeing this harassment?" a user commented, while another wrote, "Kya fayda itni fitness ka jab jana kisi bezuban pe baithke he hai".

"Seriously itna yoga karke kya fayda if you can;t even walk for mata rani??? Why you need to use horses?? Isse accha ghar pe hi pray karlo??? You want comfort and luxury even while praying?" a user asked, and another said, "Kisi janwar ko dukh deke ashirwad thodi milega".

Shilpa also shared a post after seeking blesings at the shrine and wrote, "At Vaishnodevi with our Devi .

Happy Mother’s Day , today, tomorrow and everyday Ma . We will love you and will celebrate you forever".

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series, Indian Police Force, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

On the other hand, Shamita garnered a massive fan following after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15. She also featured in several music videos post the reality show.