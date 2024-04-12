Shilpa Shetty Steps Out In Mumbai With ₹3.25 Lakh Handbag

By: Sachin T | April 12, 2024
Actress Shilpa Shetty made a splash in the city on Friday afternoon and she was dressed perfectly to beat the soaring Mumbai heat
She looked radiant in a plain white dress, which looked breezy -- apt for the weather -- as well as stylish
But what stole the show was her uber-expensive handbag, which complimented her look and also added that extra oomph to it
Shilpa was seen casually carrying around a Dior handbag worth a whopping Rs 3.25 lakh
She flaunted her bag as she posed for the paparazzi and also interacted with them in her usual cheeky manner
She kept her makeup to the minimum, and paired her outfit with a chunky bracelet, earrings and white strappy heels
Shilpa gathered in the city with her friends for a scrumptious lunch and her gang too was seen following the actress inside a posh restaurant in Mumbai
Thanks For Reading!