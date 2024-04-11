Who Is Bhamini Oza? All About Pratik Gandhi's Wife Who Is Set To Play Kasturba Gandhi

By: Sachin T | April 11, 2024
Actress Bhamini Oza, who is quite a popular face on television, is now all set to essay the role of Kasturba Gandhi in Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' series
The series will feature her husband, actor Pratik Gandhi, playing the role of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, aka Mahatma Gandhi
Bhamini is quite a renowned face when it comes to the Indian television industry and in fact, she has been a part of showbiz since before Pratik's debut
Bhamini became a household name with her role in the superhit sitcom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
Later, she also starred in serials like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, among others
Besides, she has also acted in films like Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Sanya Malhotra's Kathal, and others
Bhamini got married to Pratik Gandhi in 2009 and the couple even have a daughter named Miraya, who was born to them in 2014
Sharing the news about Bhamini playing Kasturba Gandhi on screen, Pratik penned a heartfelt note for his wife that read, "As a fellow actor and husband, I have witnessed @bhaminioza 's journey from her theatre days till now... my heart is full of gratitude and excitement to share screen space with her in no other character but Kasturba! As much as she awaited my success, I awaited the day when she gets a character of her calibre!"
