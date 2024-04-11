Who Is Bhamini Oza? All About Pratik Gandhi's Wife Who Is Set To Play Kasturba Gandhi

Sharing the news about Bhamini playing Kasturba Gandhi on screen, Pratik penned a heartfelt note for his wife that read, "As a fellow actor and husband, I have witnessed @bhaminioza 's journey from her theatre days till now... my heart is full of gratitude and excitement to share screen space with her in no other character but Kasturba! As much as she awaited my success, I awaited the day when she gets a character of her calibre!"