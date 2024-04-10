Raveena Tandon Visits Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple With Daughter Rasha Thadani

By: Sachin T | April 10, 2024
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon visited the reverred Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple with her daughter Rasha Thadani on Wednesday
She shared a slew of photos on her social media handle, flaunting the holy chandan on her forehead
She also shared a selfie with Rasha, who looked beautiful in a blue salwar suit
Raveena and Rasha visited both Grushneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra
"Om Namoh Shivaye!" Raveena captioned the photos
Raveena is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and she is often seen seeking blessings at temples across Maharashtra with Rasha by her side
While Raveena recently starred in Patna Shuklla, Rasha is expected to mark her Bollywood debut soon
