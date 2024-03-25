Raveena Tandon, Daughter Rasha Distribute Sweets Among Paps On Holi

By: Sachin T | March 25, 2024
Raveena Tandon celebrated Holi with her friends and family at her residence on Monday and she even stepped out to wish the paps with her daughter Rasha
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Drenched in colours, Raveena looked beautiful as she stepped out of her residence and wished the paps a Happy Holi
Rasha too looked chic in a white top and shorts and she was all smiles as she chatted with the paps
Raveena and Rasha also distributed sweets among the paparazzi and thanked them for clicking them outside their residence
Raveena was even seen getting all playful as she sprinkled water and thew colours at the paps
The Holi party at the Thadani residence is one of the most colourful ones in the tinsel town
From the looks of it, Rasha, Raveena and others made sure to immerse themselves in various colours
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too arrived for the Holi party at Raveena's residence with his wife
Thanks For Reading!