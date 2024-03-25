Raveena Tandon, Daughter Rasha Distribute Sweets Among Paps On Holi

By: Sachin T | March 25, 2024

Raveena Tandon celebrated Holi with her friends and family at her residence on Monday and she even stepped out to wish the paps with her daughter Rasha

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Drenched in colours, Raveena looked beautiful as she stepped out of her residence and wished the paps a Happy Holi

Rasha too looked chic in a white top and shorts and she was all smiles as she chatted with the paps

Raveena and Rasha also distributed sweets among the paparazzi and thanked them for clicking them outside their residence

Raveena was even seen getting all playful as she sprinkled water and thew colours at the paps

The Holi party at the Thadani residence is one of the most colourful ones in the tinsel town

From the looks of it, Rasha, Raveena and others made sure to immerse themselves in various colours

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too arrived for the Holi party at Raveena's residence with his wife

