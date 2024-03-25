Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi Celebrate Colourful Holi With Farhan, Neena Gupta & Others

By: Sachin T | March 25, 2024

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar threw a grand Holi bash in the city on Monday for their close friends and family members

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shabana and Javed were in high spirits as they greeted the paps on Holi and posed with their brightest smiles

Shabana was even seen dancing to the beats of dhol and Holi music as the paps wished her a happy Holi

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar arrived wearing all whites -- perfect to get coloured on Holi

Shibani was also seen playing Holi and have fun with her sister Anusha Dandekar

Neena Gupta was at her casual best as she reached the Azmi residence to celebrate Holi with her close friends

Divya Dutta arrived wearing a colourful fit keeping up with the festive mood of Holi

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle looked radiant as she reached the Azmi residence to play Holi and she even splashed some colours on the paps

