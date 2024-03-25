Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi Celebrate Colourful Holi With Farhan, Neena Gupta & Others

By: Sachin T | March 25, 2024
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar threw a grand Holi bash in the city on Monday for their close friends and family members
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shabana and Javed were in high spirits as they greeted the paps on Holi and posed with their brightest smiles
Shabana was even seen dancing to the beats of dhol and Holi music as the paps wished her a happy Holi
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar arrived wearing all whites -- perfect to get coloured on Holi
Shibani was also seen playing Holi and have fun with her sister Anusha Dandekar
Neena Gupta was at her casual best as she reached the Azmi residence to celebrate Holi with her close friends
Divya Dutta arrived wearing a colourful fit keeping up with the festive mood of Holi
Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle looked radiant as she reached the Azmi residence to play Holi and she even splashed some colours on the paps
Thanks For Reading!