 Holi 2024: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Snuggle In Each Other's Arms, Play With Colours In New Photo
"Holi with my Homie," Kiara captioned the selfei with her husband Sidharth

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

One of the most loved couples of tinsel town, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, shared a loved up photo on the occasion of Holi on Monday. The two snuggled in each other's arms as they wished their fans a Happy Holi.

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie from their home in which both Kiara and him can be seen flaunting red and yellow colours on their faces. The actress rested in his arms as she clicked an adorable selfie, giving a glimpse of their no-filter faces to their fans.

"Holi ka yeh tyohaar sabko mubarak!" Sidharth captioned the photo. Kiara, on the other hand, had a rather cute caption for the same picture. Posting it on her own Instagram handle, she wrote, "Holi with my Homie".

