Shilpa Shetty's Fitness Regime: Take Inspiration From The Actor & Plan Your Fitness Goals

Shilpa Shetty Working Out | Instagram

The fitness queen of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty, has once again stunned the internet with her core fab workout, motivating others that they can do it too. The 48-year-old actor is known for her dedicated fitness routines and workout sessions. She empowers everyone to take fitness training and proves that age is no limit.

Sharing Monday's motivation on Instagram, she posted a funny video of her doing an exercise. Shilpa is dedicated to her fitness regime, which includes intense core workouts, leg exercises, pilates, yoga, and much more. Even at this age, she manages to stay fit and fine with an amazing body that every girl dreams of.

Apart from hitting the gym, the actor also makes sure to include some yoga and pilates exercises in her fitness routines. Her fitness goal is a combination of different exercises and a balanced healthy diet that she always follows. She never misses a moment to upload her fitness regime online, making it funny and motivating content.

Take notes as she teaches some of the different exercises through her video, empowering and educating at the same time. She balances her workout sessions by including abs exercises, leg workouts, intense core training, and much more. Make sure to always have a trainer who trains you to do the right exercises correctly.

Make your workout session fun and exciting for yourself by playing around with your gym partner or listening to motivating music. It's not compulsory to do an intense workout in the gym, you can be fit by running, doing yoga and meditation, incorporating cardio, doing beginner-level exercises, and much more.

Take motivation from the Bollywood fitness guru, Shilpa Shetty, as she never misses a moment to talk about fitness and workouts online. Being fit is the key to a healthy and long life, focusing on workouts and balanced nutrition in your routine.

Make use of 2024 just like the actor, start your fitness routine today, and live a healthy life!