Shamita Shetty SLAMS Troll Who Shamed Her For Being Unmarried At 45: 'Be Quiet'

Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty recently slammed a social media user who trolled her for being single. Shamita was in no mood to ignore the user's comment on one of her Instagram posts and gracefully gave a befitting reply.

"Buddy Shetty 50 years have passed and there is no man," the troll commented. Shamita shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram story and slammed the female user and said she is content and happy in life.

"I want to take time out to respond to this very kind lady trying to put another woman down for not being married. Kudos to you. Mission successful, FYI getting married is not my only purpose in life. Being happy and content and independent in life with gratitude in my heart always is," the 45-year-old actress wrote.

She further wrote, "Wishing you a lot of positivity in your life. I hope you never try to pull another woman down again. If you have nothing nice to say to people, best be quiet."

In earlier interviews, Shamita had stated that she is no rush to get married and wants to wait for the right guy to enter her life.

Shamita's relationship and breakup

Shamita was earlier in a relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat and the two were quite vocal about it. The duo met during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love inside the house.

However, soon after the reality show ended, Shamita and Raqesh announced that they had decided to part ways. "I think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here is to positivity and Newer horizons love and gratitude to all," Shamita had said in her official statement.

In 2023, Shamita was rumoured to be dating actor Aamir Ali. It all began when a video of Shamita and Aamir went viral on the internet in which the latter was seen planting a sweet kiss on the former's cheek.

However, she later took to her official X account and clarified that she was "single and happy". Not just that, but she also expressed her disappointment over people speculating about her relationship status without verifying it from her.

"I'm baffled by society and it's convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS," she lashed out.

"It's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!" she added.