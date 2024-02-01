Shamita Shetty Birthday: 7 Photos That Prove The Bigg Boss Fame's Love For Shrug Dresses

By: Sachin T | February 01, 2024
Actress Shamita Shetty is all set to celebrate her 45th birthday on February 2, 2024
She is known for not one, but her multiple stints on the reality show Bigg Boss -- Bigg Boss 3, Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT
While Shamita has been staying away from films, she keeps her fans engaged with her stunning photos on her social media
Of the most recurring styles on her Instagram handle are shrug dresses and the actress seems to be quite fond of them
Looks like Shamita is a fan of shrug dresses as she is often seen belting some ravishing looks in them
Shrug dresses are a perfect blend of traditional and modern fashion and Shamita is often seen carrying the outfit with panache
Shamita marked her debut in 2000 with Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein, post which she has starred in films like Zeher, Cash, Bewafaa, and others
Thanks For Reading!