Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Chandekar Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Sridevi Prasanna Release

By: Sachin T | February 01, 2024

Actors Sai Tamhankar and Siddharth Chandekar visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Thursday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

They were seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha ahead of the release of their film Sridevi Prasanna

Sai kept it simple in a plain salwar suit as she greeted the paparazzi with folded hands

Siddharth looked handsome in a green kurta with white pyjamas as he visited the temple along with the team

Sai will be seen essaying the titular role in the film Sridevi Prasanna, which revolves around two people bumping into each other while looking for a life partner

Sridevi Prasanna is all set to hit the silver screens on February 2

Sai will also be seen in the upcoming web series Bhakshak, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar

